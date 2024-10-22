CM launches dev. works worth Rs. 501 crore in his Varuna Constituency

October 22, 2024

Mysuru: In a massive overdrive, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a slew of development works worth Rs. 501.81 crore in Varuna Assembly segment which he represents, at a programme organised at Tayur Gate on T. Narasipur-Nanjangud Road coming under Varuna Constituency in Mysuru district this afternoon.

As many as 313 works were inaugurated by the CM in the presence of a host of Ministers, Legislators and political leaders and a large gathering of people.

The CM laid the foundation stone for works to be executed by various Departments at a cost of Rs. 471.20 crore; inaugurated buildings totally worth Rs.19.78 crore and distributed benefits/facilities worth Rs.10.83 crore to as many as 2,615 beneficiaries of various schemes.

The CM had arrived in Mysuru last evening by road from Challakere in Chitradurga district and stayed overnight in the city.

After addressing media persons at his Ramakrishnagar residence this morning, he left for Tayur Gate on T. Narasipur-Nanjangud Road to inaugurate the works at a programme organised by the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat.

Siddaramaiah will return to Mysuru later this afternoon and after completing his other engagements, he is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru by a special flight from Mysore Airport in Mandakalli later this night.

CM to tour Kerala tomorrow

CM Siddaramaiah will undertake a tour of neighbouring Kerala State tomorrow.

The CM, who will leave HAL Airport in Bengaluru by a special flight at 9.30 am on Oct. 23, will land at Kannur International Airport in Mattanur at 10.15 am, following which he will land at SKMJ Higher Secondary School Ground Helipad in Kalpetta, Wayanad district at 10.45 am.

After completing his official engagements, Siddaramaiah will depart from Kannur Airport by a special flight at 3.50 pm and will land in Mysore Airport at 4.20 pm and stay in city.