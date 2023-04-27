SPG, Police teams inspect PM Modi’s road show route in city

April 27, 2023

Traffic around Oval Grounds, Gun House Circle, K.R. Circle, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle, LIC Circle to be hit

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Mysuru city on the evening of Apr. 30, the Special Protection Group (SPG) that protects the Prime Minister and the City Police conducted an inspection of the route from Gun House Circle till the LIC Circle in Bannimantap this morning.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to land at Oval Grounds opposite Crawford Hall at 5.35 pm and a temporary helipad is being built to facilitate the landing. The chopper carrying the PM will land at Mysuru from Channapatna and after the Mysuru road show, the PM will fly to Hubballi in a special plane from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli.

As his trip is a combination of road and air travel, the SPG and the Police have surveyed the areas of strategic importance. A four-member SPG team is already camping in Mysuru ahead of the PM’s poll campaign in Karnataka and the sleuths will move ahead of the PM’s destinations, preparing the ground for his visit.

The SPG team was accompanied this morning by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Janhavi, ACP Traffic Parashuramappa and Krishnaraja ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy. Whether the PM will go on a solo 4.1-km road show or will he be accompanied by the BJP candidates is yet to be decided.

After inspecting the Oval Grounds, the team proceeded on the route that will be taken by the PM to the Gun House Circle via MUDA Circle and Ramaswamy Circle. From there, the team inspected the road show route from Gun House Circle to the LIC Circle in Bannimantap via K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road and Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle).

Traffic will be banned on these roads ahead and during the PM’s visit and the stretches will be sanitised by the Bomb Squad and Anti-Sabotage Check Squad. After the road show, the PM’s cavalcade will reach the Ring Road via Manipal Hospital Junction and will travel to the Mysore Airport.

The PM will later board the special plane to Hubballi. Security at the Airport too will be tight and other flights, VIP movement and scheduled chartered helicopters will be taken into consideration. Today, the SPG team and the City Police top brass conducted a meeting with Airport Director R. Manjunath and senior officers.

The SPG has directed the airport authorities to make arrangements for the PM’s visit and flight schedule. A sniper team will be stationed atop the Airport building.

Nanjangud, Varuna visit?

During an election rally in Varuna yesterday, BJP candidate V. Somanna announced that PM Modi will visit Nanjangud on May 6. The PM will hold an election rally seeking support for party candidates. Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Varuna on May 2 and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will lead a poll rally in Nanjangud on May 4.