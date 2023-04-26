UP CM holds mega Road Show in Mandya

April 26, 2023

Mandya: The sugar bowl of Mandya turned saffron this morning as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his first election campaign here in Karnataka this morning.

This is for the first time Yogi Adityanath is visiting Mandya district considered a stronghold of JD(S). In an effort to woo Vokkaliga votes that dominate Mandya district, the BJP has prioritised Mandya in its plans.

The UP CM arrived at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at around 11.55 am and was received by MP Pratap Simha, Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and other BJP Leaders. Soon, he boarded a chopper to Mandya and landed at the PET Helipad and travelled in a car till the Sanjay Circle. Later, he began a road show from Sanjay Circle in an open vehicle draped with flags and painted saffron. People lined up on the road showered flower petals on the vehicle.

The road show concluded at Mahaveer Circle and Yogi headed to the Silver Jubilee Park where he addressed a public rally and sought votes for BJP candidates who are contesting from Mandya, Maddur, Malavalli, Nagamangala, Srirangapatna and other areas.

As soon as the UP CM waved at the crowd, he was presented an idol of Kala Bhairava which he accepted bowing before the idol. Yogi Adityanath began his speech in Kannada and said, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” “Aadi Chunchanagarige Nanna Namaskaragalu”. Hearing this, the crowd erupted in joy.

Yogi Adityanath has been given a big task by the BJP high command to boost the electoral prospects of the party in the Old Mysuru region. This region is vital for the BJP to gain absolute majority, but till now, the party has not made inroads into the region.

In his address, the UP CM hit out at Congress. “Congress talks about development but the reality was that the 5-year schemes which they used to announce were becoming a reality only after the scheme’s term ended and soon after it would collapse. When PM Modi keeps the foundation of a scheme, he also inaugurates it,” he said.

“Congress appeases PFI and gives religion-based reservation, which is against the Constitution. BJP’s ‘double engine’ government banned PFI and broke its backbone. There were no riots or curfew in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years,” he added.

He attacked Congress and said several projects in Karnataka were not completed. “There was no leadership in Karnataka before the BJP came to power. Karnataka was developed under BJP,” he added.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and others were present on the stage. After his Mandya rally, the UP CM was scheduled to fly back to Mysuru in a chopper and take the special plane to Hubballi.