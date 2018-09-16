‘BJP relentlessly exerting pressure on me to switch over’, says Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu

Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of relentlessly exerting pressure on him to change sides, H.D. Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu has asserted that he will not desert the Congress which came to his rescue when he was in political doldrums.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Anil Chikkamadu alleged that former Minister and BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar has been exerting pressure on him for the past 10 days to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Claiming that Yogeshwar had assured him of BJP ticket once he (Anil) quits the Congress and the BJP will foot all the expenses that may incur in the by-election that follows, Anil said that the BJP had also contacted him soon after the results of the May 2018 Assembly elections was out and the BJP had now renewed its allurements.

Categorically denying reports in a section of the press on his quitting the Congress, Anil re-asserted that he would never dump the Congress, which recognised him and gave the party ticket from H.D. Kote.

Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who also addressed the press meet, condemned the BJP for resorting to ‘operation lotus’ in order to come to power in the State. Claiming that the BJP was making offers to Congress MLAs from Chamarajanagar R. Nagendra and C. Puttarangashetty (now Minister) too, the MP asserted that no Congress MLA would quit to join the BJP.

MLC R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders Seetharam, R. Prakash Kumar, Kotehundi Mahadev and others were present.