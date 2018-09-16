‘BJP relentlessly exerting pressure on me to switch over’, says Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu
News

‘BJP relentlessly exerting pressure on me to switch over’, says Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu

Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of relentlessly exerting pressure on him to change sides, H.D. Kote Congress MLA  Anil Chikkamadu has asserted that he will not desert the Congress which came to his rescue when he was in political doldrums.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Anil Chikkamadu alleged that former Minister and BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar has been exerting pressure on him for the past 10 days to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Claiming that Yogeshwar had assured him of BJP ticket once he (Anil) quits the Congress and the BJP will foot all the expenses that may incur in the by-election that follows, Anil said that the BJP had also contacted him soon after the results of the May 2018 Assembly elections was out and the BJP had now renewed its allurements.

Categorically denying reports in a section of the press on his quitting the Congress, Anil re-asserted that he would never dump the Congress, which recognised him and gave the party ticket from H.D. Kote.

Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who also addressed the press meet, condemned the BJP for resorting to ‘operation lotus’ in order to come to power in the State. Claiming that the BJP was making offers to Congress MLAs from Chamarajanagar R. Nagendra and C. Puttarangashetty (now Minister) too, the MP asserted that no Congress MLA would quit to join the BJP.

MLC R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders Seetharam, R. Prakash Kumar, Kotehundi Mahadev and others were present.

September 16, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Petrol price had crossed Rs.80 in 2013 under UPA
A coup that awaits the daring
Midnight escapade of Yeddyurappa leads to tremor in Coalition Government

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “‘BJP relentlessly exerting pressure on me to switch over’, says Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu”

  1. Guru says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    HE is negotiating with Congress to make a better offer! This is his style, what kind of pressure can he elongate?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching