Sitting SC Judge must probe security breach: Congress

December 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Congress party in Mysuru has intensified its criticism of Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simmha, accusing him of facilitating visitor passes for the intruders who breached Parliament security on Wednesday.

Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah has called for an inquiry into Pratap Simmha’s actions, proposing his suspension and a thorough investigation.

Yathindra emphasised that the incident has instilled fear among the people, suggesting a significant security lapse and the potential for a larger conspiracy.

Congress leaders are demanding a probe by a sitting Supreme Court Judge, expressing a lack of faith in other investigative agencies, including the CBI, according to B.J. Vijaykumar, president of Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana echoed the call for an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge. During a press conference in Mysuru, Lakshmana urged Pratap Simmha to clarify the matter, questioning the silence of BJP leaders, typically prompt in responding to media queries. Lakshmana expressed relief that no member of the minority community was implicated in the security breach, speculating on potential exploitation by the BJP. He alleged that Manoranjan unofficially handled Simmha’s social media account and called for thorough investigation into the incident, suggesting seizure of MP’s office.

Simmha has three offices and that the arrested Manoranjan may have had meetings with the MP in either of these locations, said Lakshmana emphasised the national security implications and insisted on a Supreme Court judge leading the investigation.