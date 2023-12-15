Advocates stir enters fifth day in city
Advocates stir enters fifth day in city

December 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The indefinite protest by advocates demanding the implementation of Advocates (Protection) Act in the State entered fifth consecutive day today.

The advocates, led by Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, who boycotted the Court proceedings, staged a protest in front of Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and raised slogans against the frequent attack on advocates, creating an atmosphere of fear among them.

Sources said, while Legislative Assembly has passed Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill during the ongoing Winter Session at Belagavi, it is yet to be passed in the Legislative Council. If the Bill sails through in the upper house of the Legislature, the protest will be called off, they said. Mysore Bar Association Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, Secretary S. Umesh, Treasurer H.S. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Secretary G.M. Nagesh, Women’s Wing Joint Secretary B.S. Bhagyamma and others were present.

