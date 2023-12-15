Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt leaves audience spellbound

December 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Grammy Award- Winning Slide Guitar (Mohan Veena) Maestro, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, delivered an unforgettable musical performance at GIT-2023 last evening.

Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Bhatt has mesmerised audiences in over 80 countries, gracing prestigious venues and festivals. Serving as an international cultural ambassador of Indian music, he has indelibly impacted the global music scene.

Joined by Pandit Salil Bhatt on Mohan Veena and Pandit Himanshu Mahant on Tabla, the performance seamlessly blended folklore music with Western influences. The spiralling sounds of Mohan Veena intertwined with the hypnotic rhythms of the Tabla,

showcasing the mastery of this music maestro. Ragas such as Mohana Veena, Vishwa Veena, and Hamsa Veena added depth to the captivating experience.

Reflecting on the spiritual aspect of music, Pandit Bhatt shared, “Every musician worships Goddess Saraswati in their own way. I believe that every form of music is a divine gift to mankind. Music uplifts and provides a sense of proximity to God. It connects the soul to the divine, something the world needs abundantly.”

The audience was left spellbound by the prolific performance, marking another milestone in Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s enduring musical journey.