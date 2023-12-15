Globalising Indian wisdom, thought: IIM Kozhikode’s signature conclave begins in city

December 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 4th edition of IIM Kozhikode’s Signature International Conclave, ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ (GIT-2023) commenced at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in the city last evening.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Government of India and Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer of Suzuki Motor Corporation, graced the occasion as chief guests, alongside Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.

Scheduled for three days (Dec. 14 to Dec. 16), the conclave is set to explore “Indian Knowledge Systems, Culture, and Management” with keynote addresses from prominent figures including Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Dr. Tessy Thomas, Former DG Aeronautical Systems and Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett & Coleman Ltd.

This morning’s events at the 4th edition of IIM Kozhikode’s Signature International Conclave, ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ (GIT-2023) included a couple of technical sessions. Aastha Arora, research scholar, IIM Kozhikode, presented a technical session on ‘Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources Global Leadership Competencies.’

Millennia of Indian civilisation

During his address, Sanjeev Sanyal reflected on the millennia of Indian civilisation, emphasising the profound influence of its thought throughout history. He highlighted India’s current economic standing, ranking as the world’s fifth-largest economy and projected it to surpass Germany in the next 18 months and Japan within three years. Sanyal envisioned a future where Indian thought sets a global standard for wisdom and innovation.

Kinji Saito, head of the Suzuki team collaborating with IIM Kozhikode on a 30-year roadmap, spoke about India’s untapped potential, particularly in rural areas. He suggested that India could address social and economic issues through business by promoting entrepreneurship in informal sectors.

Kinji Saito underlined the importance of supporting ventures that uplift marginalised communities through residency programmes, social entrepreneurship communities and direct investments.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee highlighted the conclave’s significance, stating that ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ has become the institutional mission and design principle for IIM-K’s aspiration to be recognised among the world’s best thought schools. He underscored the human-centric perspective contributing to India’s business achievements and called for the manifestation of India’s soft power on the global stage.

The event features over 100 research papers, technical sessions, research paper workshops and panel discussions.