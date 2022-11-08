Radisson Blu Plaza wins ‘Luxury Destination Hotel Award’

November 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, city’s one and only 5-star deluxe hotel, has won the ‘Luxury Destination Hotel – South West Asia, 2022 Award’ at the recently concluded 16th Annual World Luxury Hotel Awards ceremony.

This year’s edition was held in Turkey and the award is a global recognition for sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering and outstanding achievement in the international luxury hospitality industry.

Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Over 3,00,000 international travellers voted to select the winners from 2,000 participating luxury hotels from across the world, over a four-week period.

This award is an encore for Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel. It was adjudged as the Luxury Business Hotel in the 2018 edition of the awards, adding to its bouquet of national and international recognitions over the years. The hotel has been instrumental in introducing true global luxury to the visitors. Designed with the modern guest in mind, the hotel offers finely appointed rooms and superior amenities, including a range of dining options, banqueting, pool and a spa.

“Winning this coveted award, the second time, vouches for our uncompromising approach to guest care and comfort. It’s a nod to the global standards we have in place while showcasing the city on the world tourist map,” said B. Harikumar, the General Manager of the Hotel.