Convention of Trade Unions at Delhi on Jan. 30

November 8, 2022

CITU National Secretary K.N. Umesh inaugurates 12th National General Council Session of Postal Staff in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Centre of handing over the nation’s asset to Capitalists through the National Assets Monetisation Plan (NMP), CITU National Secretary K.N. Umesh said that a National Joint Convention of Trade Unions will take place at New Delhi on Jan. 30, 2023 to deliberate on the action plans for opposing the Centre’s privatisation moves.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 12th National General Council Session of Postal Employees organised under the aegis of National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) at Govindrao Memorial Hall on JLB road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that it has also been planned to lay siege to the Parliament on Jan.30 in protest against the Centre’s anti-people and anti-labour policies, Umesh said that farmers, the working class, labourers and the like will stage demonstrations just like the farmer movement that was held last year in protest against the new farm laws.

Charging the Centre of working against the interest of the working class and farmers, Umesh observed that privatisation also means that reservation in Government jobs too get diminished. Stressing on the need for strongly opposing any privatisation and corporatisation moves of the Centre, he said that the Postal Department is a national asset, which needs to be protected at all cost.

Karnataka Circle Post-Master General S. Rajendrakumar said that the Postal Department is facing a severe challenge from courier companies. Stressing on the need for the Postal Department to come up with new ideas, he underlined the need for extending the horizons of service and at the same time to ensure profits.

Trade Union leaders R.N. Parashar, C.C. Pillai, K. Raghavendran, Tapan Bhowmick, Janardhan Mazumdar, K.K.N. Kutty  and others were present.

