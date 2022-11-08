Dasara expo to end on Dec. 24

November 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Dasara Exhibition that began soon after the Festival’s inauguration on Sept. 26 at Doddakere Maidan will end on Dec. 24.

Every day, an average visitor footfall of 10,000 is recorded and the numbers surge to 15,000 to 20,000 during holidays and weekends. Every evening, cultural programmes are presented at P. Kalingarao Rangamantapa from 7 pm to 9.30 pm.

In a press release, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda has stated that there are ample opportunities for firms to advertise at the exhibition venue as the location is attracting thousands of people every day.

For more details, office phone number 0821-2446887 or mobile number 72042-02444 can be contacted.