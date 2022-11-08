‘Sudharma has a place in rich tradition of Mysuru’

November 8, 2022

Book on India’s only Sanskrit daily released

Mysore/Mysuru: “Sanskrit is a treasure house and Sudharma daily newspaper is a symbol of Sanskrit language and culture. Sudharma is one of the best traditions of Mysuru,” opined H.R. Shreesha, senior journalist and Rajyotsava award recipient.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Sudharma – Aidu Dashaka Kanda Jagattina Yekaika Samskruta Dina Patrike,’ written by senior journalist Dr. Koodli Gururaj at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday.

The book release function was jointly organised by Sri Jayatheertha Publications, Bengaluru and Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA), Mysuru.

Stating that journalism is needed for the betterment of the society, Shreesha said that Sudharma was successfully brought out by Pandit Varadaraja Iyengar and his son K.V. Sampath Kumar, keeping the interests of the society in mind.

“Sudharma is not just a newspaper. It is symbol of our culture. Sudharma is continuously trying to save Sanskrit language and our culture. Ii is wrong to assume that Sanskrit belongs to a particular community. Sanskrit is a treasure house and it has become the basis of many modern day scientific inventions,” said Shreesha.

“While Journalism is a profession for the present day journalists, it was a passion during our days. M. Venkatakrishnaiah showed that a newspaper can stand up against the dictatorial attitude of the rulers. But not many are aware of this. It is important for a journalist to be aware of the language of his place, its history and culture. Journalism should teach our history to future generations. Despite the technological advancements, print media is here to stay,” opined Shreesha.

Stating that Pandit Varadaraja Iyengar dedicated his life for Sudharma, Shreesha said that we must all respect this legacy and think about ways and means of supporting this culture of Mysuru. The society should come forward to carry forward this tradition,” Shreesha.

‘Corruption and casteism is now part of journalism’

Shreesha said though he had opportunities, he didn’t choose Government job as he felt there was corruption and casteism. But both have managed to find their way into journalism now, he regretted.

“To safeguard journalism, the two evils of corruption and casteism should be removed. Those who have passion for writing only should be in journalism. Those who want to earn money and make property should not come to journalism. They should go for other professions and pursue their ambitions. Journalism is meant to serve the society, not to make money,” concluded the senior journalist.

Speaking about the book, another senior journalist and Member of Karnataka Media Academy K.K. Murthy said that the book ‘Sudharma – Aidu Dashaka Kanda Jagattina Yekaika Samskruta Dina Patrike’ is brought out after research and with sincerity. “After reading, this book will haunt us and arouse our conscience. Apart from the information about Sudharma newspaper, this book has unveiled the history of journalism in the country. Sudharma is not a newspaper. It has a social and cultural identity and has disseminated Sanskrit language over the years. Despite problems faced during Emergency period, they fearlessly published the daily. All these information are available in the book written by Dr. Koodli Gururaj,” said Murthy.

Sudharma Editor K.S. Jayalakshmi, author & Karnataka Media Academy Member Dr. Koodli Gururaj, Sanskrit Scholar and retired Deputy Director of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Dr. T.V. Satyanarayana, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK) and MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya were present on the occasion.