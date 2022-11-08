Leopard attacks dog at KRS

November 8, 2022

Not one, but a family of leopards suspected in KRS

Srirangapatna: The elusive leopard, has been spotted twice in KRS yesterday too and the wild cat has attacked and injured a dog near Royal Orchid Hotel in the afternoon. Luckily, the dog escaped from the jaws of death but has sustained injuries.

After the leopard attacked the dog and escaped from the spot, it was again spotted near the South Gate of the reservoir and a CCTV camera has captured the leopard movement at about 7 pm.

According to a staff, who wished to remain anonymous, there may be a family of leopards residing in KRS.

He further said that the leopard spotted directly by the officials is well built and healthy but the leopard caught on CCTV camera near the South Gate looks different as it is not well built and expressed doubts that there could be a family of leopards.

Since 20 days, the Forest staff have place three cages in different spots and had also conducted combing operations to trap the elusive leopard. But the leopard has not ventured anywhere near the cages.

The leopard being spotted at a distance from the ticket counter near Brindavan Gardens by the staff of the Fisheries Department has created tension as thousands of tourists pass by this place daily. KRS Reservoir remained closed for tourists yesterday too.