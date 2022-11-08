Sewage Treatment Plant at Hanchya-Sathagalli

November 8, 2022

Residents term it as unscientific, stop works

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming the construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as unscientific, the residents of the area, who not only opposed the construction of the STP, staged a protest on Nov. 6 and brought the works to a halt.

Meanwhile, MUDA Assistant Engineer Chethan Babu and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mohan Kumar, who visited the spot yesterday afternoon, held discussions with the protesting residents but failed to convince them.

Mohan Babu said that they have informed the matter to Superintending Engineer (SE) Channakeshava, who may visit the spot tomorrow (Nov. 8). If the higher officials tell us to shift the STP to another place, we will do as instructed, he added.

The residents said that there are many residences and also houses of retired STF Police officers, who had fought against forest brigand Veerappan within 100 mts. from the proposed STP. If at all the STP starts functioning, these residents have to bear the stench emanating from the STP and may also fall sick frequently, they added.

They said that the MUDA should stop taking up works which are not public-friendly and take up works which are actually beneficial to the public, without causing inconvenience to anybody.

The retired Police officials have urged the MUDA and other authorities concerned to construct the STP at other places, where there are no residences.