Public co-operation must for maintaining law and order: City Police Commissioner
News

December 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “The co-operation of public is very much essential to maintain law and order situation in the society,” said City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

He was speaking at a programme ‘Walk of Police towards Public,’ organised at Shivaji Park in N.R. Mohalla in the city on Wednesday.

The City Top Cop said that the Police would come to the rescue of public and solve their problems for which the public should also co-operate. Pointing out that there has been a rise in cases of minors indulging in wheelie stunts and becoming drug addicts, he asked the parents to be cautious and see to it that their children study well and are in good company.

“If children are corrected and guided in a proper way, issues that may create problems in the future can be prevented. It is very painful to see children dying due to performing wheelie and drugs, hence it is very important for the parents to take precautionary steps,” the City Police Chief opined. Asking people to show humanitarian concern, he asked them to shift any person injured in an accident to the hospital first and not to neglect this humanitarian concern as it would help an injured see a new lease of life.

Pointing out that there are many changes in Police, he said that instead of being afraid of the Police; just respond to them, it will be of great help. “Instead of coming to the Police Station to lodge a complaint, solve the issue peacefully as it will help in maintaining peace and law and order situation,” City Police Commissioner said and added that this is for the first time such an initiative is being organised.

A team of Police officials will visit areas two to three times in a week and if the public co-operate, it will help in building a better society, the city Police Chief said.

NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, NR Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Sub-Inspector Raju, Chandrashekar Ittige, Ganesh, Dhanalakshmi and staff were present.

