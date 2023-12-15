Lack of shoe checks in LS helped us sneak in canisters: Manoranjan

December 15, 2023

Manoranjan hosted Sagar Sharma at his house in Mysuru twice; neighbours often spotted him at local park

New Delhi/Mysuru: Mysuru resident D. Manoranjan, who gained entry to Lok Sabha with a pass from BJP MP Pratap Simmha, told the Delhi Police that he discovered in July that shoes were not inspected before entering Parliament. This information proved crucial for the group planning the security breach, as they concealed canisters inside shoes.

“In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi using a visitor pass. There, he learned that shoe frisking did not occur,” revealed an officer involved in the investigations.

Despite security guards at outer gates later enforcing shoe removal, the revelation played a role in the breach.

Mysuru Police confirmed that Manoranjan had no criminal history, and there were no cases against him. As per Delhi Police, Sagar Sharma, another accused, had visited Manoranjan in Mysuru in May. Manoranjan and Sharma utilised the same pass from MP Pratap Simmha’s office to enter Parliament, with Manoranjan reportedly obtaining the pass for the third time.

Although official directions for investigation from Central agencies or Delhi Police are pending, preliminary details about Manoranjan have been checked.

Sources mentioned that Sagar Sharma had been hosted twice by Manoranjan at his Vijayanagar Second Stage home, sharing meals with the family.

Neighbours described Manoranjan as reserved, frequently seen in the local park, always engrossed in his mobile, though reports conflict on his mobile phone usage, stating he never used one, and no gadgets were found in his home.