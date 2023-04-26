Priyanka Gandhi savours Idli-Dosa at a Hotel in Agrahara

April 26, 2023

Tries her hand in making crisp dosa

Mysore/Mysuru: The City of Palaces Mysuru that has been the go-to destination of many, is also known for dishing out unique delicacies and Masala Dosa is one among them, the taste of which nobody can resist, including the first timer in AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka, who stayed overnight at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in the city, after her packed campaign tour and road show at Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts yesterday, visited nearby Mylary Hotel in Agrahara for breakfast at about 9.30 am today, where she spent one hour.

After learning from KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar about the hotel known for its distinct style of making Dosa laced with ghee and served with a dollop of butter, Priyanka visited the tiny restaurant, and savoured a plate of Dosa and Idli.

Priyanka, who was enamoured by the taste of Dosa, also tried her hand on making it, in the kitchen of the hotel, by pouring the batter and spreading it on the hot griddle. The Congress leader’s surprise visit caught owner of the hotel Lokesh, his wife Shruti and daughter Parvati offguard, who were extremely happy to treat the VVIP guest who has ‘Z’ plus security cover of CRPF commandos.

Priyanka, who had a chat with Shruti, also recalled her daughter’s culinary skills that had even fetched a prize for her in a school level cooking competition. She also promised to bring along her daughter to the hotel, during her next visit to Mysuru city.

Priyanka Gandhi obliged for selfie pictures not disappointing those who didn’t want to miss the rare opportunity of dining with a VVIP dignitary.

Picture shows Congress workers raising slogans as Priyanka comes out of the hotel.

Even though there were other customers at the hotel, the business went on as usual without any hindrance.

As Priyanka’s visit to hotel was unplanned, K.R. Police acted swift and made security arrangements.

Congress workers, who had also gathered outside the hotel, raised slogans hailing Priyanka, as she came out of the premises.

Overjoyed by Priyanka’s visit, Shruti also recalled the visits of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister R. Ashok and several other dignitaries in the past.

“Bommai became the Chief Minister a fortnight after visiting our hotel,” said beaming Shruti.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, AICC Spokesperson Aishwarya Mahadev and former MLA M.K. Somashekar, who is contesting as Congress candidate in Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, also had breakfast with Priyanka Gandhi at the hotel.