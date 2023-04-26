Priyanka Gandhi must first look at Robert Vadra before targeting BJP

April 26, 2023

New Delhi BJP Vice-President Rajiv Babbar says most of the top Congress leaders are out on bail now

Mysore/Mysuru: New Delhi BJP Vice-President Rajiv Babbar has charged that leaders of Congress have no moral right to speak about the BJP’s governance at a time when the top Congress leaders are out on bail on corruption and money laundering charges.

Addressing reporters at BJP Media Centre in city this morning, Babbar countered Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegation that the Basavaraj Bommai Government in Karnataka was corrupt and had looted the State exchequer.

“Let me remind Priyanka of her husband Vadra who has grabbed hundreds of acres of land from farmers and poor in Haryana. Vadra was helped by many business tycoons at the behest of Gandhi family when the Congress was in power in Haryana and at the Centre. Robert Vadra is on bail now and his wife Priyanka must look at her own house first before making any allegations against BJP,” he charged.

Even in Karnataka, a Lokayukta complaint had been lodged against Opposition leader Siddharamaiah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Damaad’ (son-in-law Robert Vadra) in connection with illegally taking over of Rs. 9,600 crore worth 1,100 acres of land in and around Bengaluru, he said.

“Most of the leaders of Congress including KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail in various corruption, defamation, embezzlement and money laundering cases. They have no moral right to question the BJP,” he said.

Rajiv Babbar said that the BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka with a clear majority as several policies launched by the double-engine governments of Narendra Modi and Basavaraj Bommai have reached the villages and lower strata of the society.

“Fear of defeat is haunting Siddharamaiah in Varuna and Shivakumar in Kanakapura,” the BJP leader claimed.

Former BJP National Council member B.P. Manjunath, Narasimharaja BJP candidate S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy) and others were present.