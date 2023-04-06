For a successful festival of democracy

April 6, 2023

Javagal Srinath launches voter awareness campaign

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 2,500 persons, a majority being students from various colleges in city, had gathered in front of Mysore Palace this morning for an awareness drive to increase voting percentage in Mysuru urban areas.

The event was organised by the Mysuru District Administration, District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, Mysuru City Corporation and the Zilla Panchayat. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the venue for over four hours with former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who has been appointed as the ‘Election Ambassador’ (SVEEP Ambassador) of Mysuru District, being the star attraction. He has the responsibility of carrying out campaigns for a higher voting percentage with a target of more than 90 percent. During the last election, Mysuru urban recorded a low voting percentage and the district authorities are aiming to buck the trend this time. This was the first major voter awareness campaign under SVEEP held in Mysuru city.

Selfie points where the youths could click photos with the VIPs and performing folk troupes were the other attractions at the venue.

Picture shows a young voter clicking a selfie during the campaign.

A signature wall was kept at the venue where participants and VIPs could sign and as part of the campaign, the young voters were administered an oath for them to vote without fail and also encourage their friends to exercise their franchise.

Addressing the gathering, Javagal Srinath said that the essence of democracy lies in elections where people elect their representatives or law-makers. “Election is expressing your wish. It is your mandate for a better future. It is our right and responsibility to vote,” he said.

Voter turnout to 90 percent

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that district administration has targeted to improve voter turnout to 90 percent and has proposed to make Mysuru a top district in Karnataka in terms of polling percentage.

“We have launched various initiatives to increase voter awareness and one of them is roping in Javagal Srinath as the ambassador for its voter awareness campaigns. Booths that voted less have been identified and special focus will be given for improving turnout. Initiatives like street plays, celebrity talks, discussions and debates besides banners and hoardings on voter awareness have been planned and launched,” he added.

Continuing, the DC said that the Election Commission has released c-Vigil Online Mobile App, which enables the public to report any electoral malpractices or violations of Model Code of Conduct. The identity of the sender will be kept confidential, the DC added.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Devaraju and others were present.

A large number of students who recently enrolled their names in the electoral rolls had also gathered at the venue.