Outside food not allowed inside polling booths 
News

Outside food not allowed inside polling booths 

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Upon reaching the respective booths, polling officers will stay overnight at the polling booths and arrangements for food, water and toilets have been made till the voting process ends. 

Polling officers have been asked not to accept food from the public or the polling agents or from any political parties as the District Administration and the respective Taluk Administrations have made all arrangements. Stringent action will be taken against officers who accept outside food.

Tahsildars have been directed to take the responsibility of supplying food to all poll staff in their respective taluks. On the day of mustering (the night before polling day) and the polling day (morning breakfast, lunch and dinner if the polling is delayed), the Tahsildars should see to it that all polling staff, Health and Police Department personnel on poll duty in their respective taluks are supplied quality food and drinking water.  Action will be taken as per Section 31 of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Rules- 1993, against Tahsildars and other officials if they fail in their responsibility.

Officials said that all basic facilities including electricity, drinking water and toilet facilities have been provided at all the booths and in case there are problems, the presiding officers have been asked to report the same to the District Electoral Officer (Deputy Commissioner).

