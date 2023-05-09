Yaduveer releases study book for competitive exams

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas have contributed a lot for education, Royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the Maharajas established the University of Mysore for the cause of education of all sections of the society of the then Mysore State.

He was speaking after releasing the study book for UGC-NET and K-SET competitive exams brought out by the KSOU Competetive Exams Coaching Centre at the valedictory of the 45-day coaching class at KSOU in Muktagangothri campus here recently.

“The Open University has been imparting education to lakhs of students who want to pursue studies and find jobs. It is happy to note that many who got trained in KSOU coaching centre have been successful in competitive exams,” he said adding that there is no doubt that the candidates who underwent training will learn a lot on facing exams.

Stressing on the need for saving the rich tradition of our education system, he said that everyone should understand that this tradition can be saved and sustained only by we Indians. He further said that the current Manasagangothri campus was once a residence of Dewan Kantharaj Urs and Kemparajammanni.

KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy highlighted the rich legacy left behind by the Mysore rulers. Noting that knowledge cannot be purchased for money by anyone and can only be acquired through education, he called upon the examinees to make best use of what they have learnt during the course of the 45-day coaching class.

Centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayanagowda, Siddesh Honnur, Ganesh Koppal, Bhavitarani and others were present on the occasion.