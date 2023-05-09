Preliminary checks today, mock polling at 6 am tomorrow
May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After the polling officers reach their respective polling booths, they will have to take the machines out from their boxes today itself and connect the EVMs — Ballot Units and Control Units — and VVPAT machines.

They will carry out preliminary checks and report malfunctions, if any, to the presiding officer who will alert the engineers who have arrived from Electronics Corporation of India Limited. Any anomalies will have to be rectified today itself to ensure that there is no confusion tomorrow, the polling day.

Before the start of the actual poll tomorrow at 7 am, a mock poll must be conducted at 6 am with at least 50 voters in the presence of candidates or their agents. Various checks will be conducted by polling agents, observers and security forces.

