Mobile phone, camera not allowed

Mysore/Mysuru: The voters are not permitted to carry either mobile phone or camera to Polling Booth on the day of election tomorrow.
According to Section 128 of Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 39 of The Conduct of Election Rules, capturing photographs of voting is a violation of secrecy of voting. Even match boxes are not allowed inside the Polling Booth, according to the District Electoral Officer.
DATA OF CITY CONSTITUENCIES
- In Chamundeshwari Constituency, there are 3,29,141 voters and there are 337 booths. Of the total voters, 1,64,151 are men and 1,64,955 are women. 35 are others.
- In Krishnaraja Constituency, there are 2,50,357 voters and there are 265 booths. Of the total voters, 1,22,442 are men and 1,27,886 are women. 29 are others.
- In Chamaraja Constituency, there are 2,46,243 voters and there are 244 booths. Of the total voters, 1,21,368 are men and 1,24,844 are women. 31 are others.
- In Narasimharaja Constituency, there are 2,88,710 voters and there are 282 booths. Of the total voters, 1,39,994 are men and 1,48,667 are women. 49 are others.
Leave a Reply