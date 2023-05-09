Mobile phone, camera not allowed

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The voters are not permitted to carry either mobile phone or camera to Polling Booth on the day of election tomorrow.

According to Section 128 of Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 39 of The Conduct of Election Rules, capturing photographs of voting is a violation of secrecy of voting. Even match boxes are not allowed inside the Polling Booth, according to the District Electoral Officer.

DATA OF CITY CONSTITUENCIES