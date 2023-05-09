Rain disrupts normal life in city
Rain disrupts normal life in city

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rains lashed the city yesterday at about 7 pm and continued till late night, disrupting normal life.

Following the heavy downpour, rain water flooded low-lying areas while drains and manholes overflowed on to the roads. As a result, motorists, especially two-wheelers, found it difficult to wade through the flooded roads and caused traffic jams in some parts of the city.

Also, a tree branch fell on the road at Hardinge Circle, hampering smooth flow of traffic for some time. Soon, MCC’s Abhaya team cleared the fallen tree branch and made way for smooth flow of traffic. Though it rained continuously, there was less thunder and lightning. Even the intensity of wind was less. Hence, no major problems were reported. MCC Control Room staff said that there were no reports of electricity poles crashing down across the city.

