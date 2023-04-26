Congress will win 150 seats, BJP just 40: DKS

April 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has vouched to write in blood that ‘BJP will be restricted to 40 seats in the coming election to Assembly on May 10 and Congress will win 150 seats.’

Addressing media persons at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road here this morning, Shivakumar predicted dismal show of BJP in the elections for earning the wrath of the people for being mired in controversy, with the charge of ‘40 percent Commission Government.’

By cornering Lingayat leaders like former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (both defected to Congress recently from BJP), the party has also cheated the particular community, alleged Shivakumar.

Referring to the latest developments related to hike in quota of reservation for Lingayats and Vokkaligas and scrapping of reservation for Muslims under 2B, Shivakumar said: ‘The BJP Government in the State has backstabbed people, who were looking at reaping benefits with a profound hope. Is there any intention to drive minorities out of the country by revoking reservation? asked Shivakumar.

During election season, BJP took the risk of keeping its hands in honeycomb, by revising the quota of reservation, which is unscientific and also illegal. On one hand, it is a well-planned strategy to frame the reservation and express helplessness later in the name of legal hurdles to implement the reservation. It is aimed at getting votes by uttering lies, said Shivakumar.

With all these misdoings, BJP is set to lose the elections and one can witness the ‘funeral procession’ of the party on May 13 (the date of results of Assembly elections), said Shivakumar.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who also spoke, raised the series of scams including that of PSI recruitment, that were reported during the present regime of BJP Government in the State, looting several crores of rupees in the State.