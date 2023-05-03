Narrow escape for DKS as chopper glass breaks after bird-hit

May 3, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) had a miraculous escape after the glass of his chopper broke due to a bird-hit yesterday afternoon. An eagle hit the Congress leader’s helicopter, following which the chopper made an emergency landing at the helipad in HAL.

The incident took place when Shivakumar was on his way from Bengaluru to Mulbagal for campaigning and all the occupants in the chopper have escaped unhurt. He was speaking to a television reporter when the eagle hit the glass breaking it.

The pilot was able to land the chopper safely and a major tragedy was averted. The incident resulted in damage to the front glass of the helicopter.

“DK Shivakumar’s helicopter was hit by an eagle at Jakkur Airport. The helicopter landed immediately and everyone is safe,” the Congress said.

DKS tweeted, “While on way to Mulbagal, our helicopter met with an accident, in which my fellow passengers were injured. Thanks to the wishes of all Kannadigas, I am safe and I thank the pilot for his quick response in making an emergency landing. Travelling to Mulbagal by road now.”