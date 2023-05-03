District Administration holds ‘Festival of Democracy’

May 3, 2023

DC administers oath for young voters at Matrumandali

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to create awareness about the importance and significance of voting among the voters, the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and the District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP) Committee had organised a ‘Festival of Democracy,’ a function under the caption “Let’s Support Ethical Election,” at Matrumandali School, Vontikoppal, in city recently.

Similar programmes will be held across the district at Taluk and Gram Panchayat levels to introduce polling booths to voters. Flag hoisting will be held at all polling booths and functions are organised to create awareness about compulsory voting. Oath will also be administered to the voters on the occasion.

Speaking after hoisting the flag at Mathrumandali School premises, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that the programme is being held across the State as per the direction from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to create awareness about compulsory voting and to promote Ethical Voting.

“There are 2,905 polling booths in the district and after clubbing the nearby polling booths, this programme is being organised in 1,816 polling booths. Voting in rural places is always high when compared to urban areas. To promote more voting in urban areas, many basic facilities are being provided at polling booths. We are organising voter awareness programmes to ensure 70 percent voting in urban areas and more than 90 percent in rural areas. We are concentrating specially on new voters and we want them to vote without fail,” the DC added.

Continuing, Dr. Rajendra said that complaints against election malpractices can be registered through cVIGIL app. “Already, 120 such complaints have been received through cVIGIL app from 11 Constituencies. New voters will get their Voter ID cards by May 5 and all voters will get voter slips before the day of voting,” the DC said.

A message for compulsory voting was depicted through Bharatanatyam dance presented by Nrutya Vidyapeeta Troupe under the supervision of Vidushi C.N. Anitha. Oath was also administered on the occasion.

Later, the DC went door to door around Matrumandali School and distributed handbills to the residents besides urging them to vote compulsorily on May 10.

District SVEEP Committee President and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, ZP Deputy Secretary Dr. M. Krishnaraju, City Corporation SVEEP Committee Nodal Officer B. Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.