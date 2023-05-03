MCC collects Rs. 82.60 cr. record Property Tax in April

May 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Apr. 30 deadline for property owners in the city to pay their Property Tax (for 2023-24 financial year) and 5 percent rebate coming to an end on Sunday, the MCC has recorded a Property Tax collection of Rs. 82.60 crore in April, when the 5 percent rebate was in effect (Apr. 1 to 30).

As a benefit to the tax-paying citizens, the MCC had opened its cash counters in all nine Zonal offices on Sunday (Apr. 30) too.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy told Star of Mysore that although the 5 percent rebate has ended, citizens can still pay their Property Tax without any rebate starting from May 2. He also pointed out that Property Tax can be remitted online, and appealed to defaulting property owners to pay their pending taxes.

Reddy added that the MCC collected Rs. 310.49 crore in taxes under different heads in 2022-23, including Rs. 169 crore from Property Tax, Rs. 14.40 crore from the urban and town planning section, Rs. 3.52 crore as rent from MCC commercial shops and buildings, Rs. 6.68 crore from Trade Licence fees, Rs. 93.09 crore from new water connections, Rs. 64.71 lakh from advertisement fees and Rs. 23.13 crore under miscellaneous heads.

Furthermore, he noted that Property Tax collection has been increasing year by year. It was Rs. 175.97 crore in 2016-17, Rs. 194.80 crore in 2017-18, Rs. 210.47 crore in 2018-19, Rs. 218.15 crore in 2019-20, Rs. 204.96 crore in 2020-21 and Rs. 280.69 crore in 2021-22. He also mentioned that there was a slight drop in property tax collection in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic but hopes to achieve the maximum Property Tax collection target for 2023-24.