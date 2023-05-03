Priyanka Gandhi calls BJP as ‘Double loot Govt.’
Mandya: Pooh-poohing the claims of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is a ‘Double engine Government,’ top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the BJP as a ‘Double loot Government’ as it has looted the people of the State.

Addressing a Congress poll rally at Government Women’s College grounds in Mandya on Tuesday, Priyanka alleged that the BJP, which failed to get a majority in the 2018 polls, formed the Government in 2019 after poaching MLAs from the Congress and JD(S), spending huge sum of money.

Charging the State BJP Government of being a 40 percent commission Government, she said that the people are fed up with the BJP’s rampant corruption and maladministration.

Claiming that rising infla-tion and soaring prices of essential commodities coupled with unemployment and unde-remployment have hit the common man very hard, she said that PM Modi is silent on burning issues even as he harps on emotional and non issues.

“The BJP Government has levied GST on almost everything, which is a huge burden to the common man. Even the agriculture sector is not spared of GST and the farmers are very much angry with the present dispensation. The State has been reeling under the effect of GST. The Congress, if voted to power, will rectify the wrongs in the tax system and also take measures to ease unemployment,” she said while highlighting the programmes of the Congress for alleviating the problems of the people.

Urging the people to throw out the corrupt BJP regime, which had looted more than Rs.1.5 lakh crore in its four years of rule, she appealed the electorate to elect Mandya Congress candidate Ravikumar (Ganiga Ravi) and other party candidates of the district.

Earlier, Priyanka who was late for over an hour, sought excuse of the people who had gathered in large numbers. She said that she was late because she had to travel by road from Chikkaballapur as the helicopter which was supposed to carry her, failed to take off.

Praises actress Ramya

After a long  break, actress Ramya, who is a former MP of Mandya, took part in the poll campaign as one of the Congress party’s star campaigner. Priyanka was all praise for Ramya, who has been a loyal soldier of the party.

AICC Women’s Wing National President Netta D’Souza, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath,  State Congress party In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Ministers Cheluvarayaswamy, P.M. Narendraswamy and M.S. Atmananda, Mandya Congress candidate Ganiga Ravi, MLC Madhu G. Madegowda and a host of other leaders were present.

