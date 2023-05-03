Training for Poll Officers concludes

May 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day training programme for Poll Officers (PO) of all the 11 Assembly segments of the district concluded today, with POs sensitised on all aspects of voting on May 10. The training for Chamundeshwari Constituency was held at St. Joseph’s School on Hunsur Road, Jayalakshmipuram; for Krishnaraja (KR) at Maharaja’s College new building; for Chamaraja at Baden Powell School near DC’s Office and at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall; for Narasimharaja (NR) at JSS College on Ooty Road and for Varuna at JSS College in Nanjangud.

The training in respect of the other 6 Constituencies of the district — H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Periyapatna and Hunsur — was held at the respective taluk headquarters. During the 2-day programme, master trainers gave training to POs on how to follow the poll norms, responsibilities and duties in their respective polling booths and what needs to be done in case of unexpected complications that may arise during the polling day on May 10.

The Poll Officers were told to immediately bring the matter to the notice of the Presiding Officers. If the issue could not be addressed at this level, then it should be immediately forwarded to the Sector Officers, who in turn will pass it on to the District Electoral Officer (Deputy Commissioner), in case the issue does not get solved at any lower level.

The Polling Officers were also trained on checking of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) for their functioning, handling of postal ballot papers and other procedures to be followed at the polling booths on the polling day. The POs were asked to conduct EVM mock voting as a trial just before the actual polling commences at 7 am on May 10 so as to ensure that the EVMs are in order and working perfectly.

A demonstration on the functioning of the EVMs was also done in order to educate the POs and make them familiar with their handling and the steps to be taken in case of a breakdown.

All the Poll Officers were asked to compulsorily attend (with their ID cards) the mustering to take place in their respective Constituencies a day before the polling (May 9). The POs must proceed to their assigned polling booths after clearing all their doubts if any, in buses or vehicles along with the deputed Police personnel. Soon after arrival at their polling booths, the Officers must check for the basic amenities and other necessary facilities available there.

They were also cautioned against accepting food from political leaders, parties or any other elected representatives once they land at their booth. The authorities warned of stern action in case the Polling Officers are found to have accepted food or other favours. They were also advised on ensuring free and fair polls in the true sense.