Winter Session begins in Belagavi

December 8, 2025

BJP to lay siege to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha tomorrow

Belagavi: The 10-day Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature commenced this morning at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, opening against the backdrop of an unmistakable power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

The political undercurrent was hard to miss, especially after the two leaders attempted to project unity by hosting breakfast for each other in Bengaluru just a week ago.

While Siddaramaiah was present on the Session opening day, DKS was conspicuously absent as he was away on a visit to neighbouring Telangana. He is, however, expected to join the proceedings tomorrow.

The Session began with both Houses paying obituary tributes to several prominent personalities who passed away recently.

The Assembly and Legislative Council remembered MLA H.Y. Meti, former MLAs R.V. Devaraj and Shivasharanappa Gouda Patil, former MLC K. Narahari, Saalumarada Thimmakka, novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and veteran journalist T.J.S. George.

Tributes were also paid to renowned Sugama Sangeetha artiste Anuradha Dhareswhar, comedian M.S. Umesh, legendary Hindi actor Dharmendra, folklore scholar N.R. Naik and others who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah delivered the opening remarks in the Assembly, while Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti moved the obituary reference in the Council.

Just moments before the Session began, a brief but light-hearted exchange took place between Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok. The Chief Minister jokingly asked Ashok why he appeared leaner, to which Ashok quipped that he had given up non-vegetarian food — including Naati Koli, a favourite dish of Siddaramaiah.

MUNCHING Session!: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader seen in discussion before the start of the Session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi this morning as Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa looks on.

A packed agenda

A packed legislative agenda awaits the Houses, with more than 30 Bills set to be tabled during the session. Debates are expected to be intense on several key legislative proposals, including the anti-hate speech bill, issues concerning farmers, demands relating to North Karnataka and multiple amendment bills such as the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025.

In addition, discussions will be held on the Greater Bengaluru Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Karnataka Cine Cultural Activities (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, the BJP-JD(S) Opposition combine is gearing up to corner the Government on a host of issues. The BJP has already announced that it will lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha tomorrow (Dec. 9), accusing the ruling Congress of apathy towards the agrarian crisis.

The party is also contemplating a no-confidence motion, seeking to capitalise on what it perceives as growing discord and dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks.

The Winter Session at Belagavi is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 19.

Political Bonhomie: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having a word with Opposition Leader R. Ashok ahead of the Belagavi Session today as Karkala BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar and Ramdurga Congress MLA Ashok Pattan (partly seen) look on.

Empty chairs mark 1st day of Session

The opening day of the Winter Session painted a stark picture, with rows of empty chairs in both Houses as a majority of Legislators stayed away. Their absence was largely attributed to the likely adjournment that followed obituary references.

Out of the 225 MLAs, only 55 were present — an unusually thin turnout for the first day. Even Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar was missing.

Despite the subdued start, both Houses are expected to witness full attendance from tomorrow. The Government is preparing to table more than 30 key Bills and initiate discussions on issues crucial to the State’s administration and welfare.