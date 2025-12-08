Varuna election malpractice petition SC issues notice to Siddaramaiah
News, Top Stories

Varuna election malpractice petition SC issues notice to Siddaramaiah

December 8, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued notices to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Election Commission of India on a petition alleging electoral malpractice during the last Assembly elections.

The petition, filed by K. Shankar, seeks to nullify Siddaramaiah’s election from the Varuna Assembly Constituency, accusing him of violating election laws. Shankar’s earlier plea before the Karnataka High Court was dismissed, prompting him to approach the Supreme Court, challenging that order.

A Division Bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, heard the matter this morning and issued notices to both Siddaramaiah and the Election Commission.

Shankar, a voter from Varuna and a former Gram Panchayat Member of Someshwarapura, Koodanahalli, urged the Court to set aside Siddaramaiah’s election, alleging that the CM engaged in corrupt electoral practices through implementation and promise of Congress party’s five Guarantee Schemes.

According to the petition, Siddaramaiah allegedly secured votes by presenting the Guarantee Schemes as inducements, which Shankar argued amounted to gratification offered to voters in violation of election rules.

Congress party’s manifesto for Assembly polls had announced five major Guarantees. The petition argued that these Guarantees were projected as promises not only by Congress party but also by Siddaramaiah himself, with his consent & approval and were intended to directly influence voters in Varuna.

“They are in the form of gratification to the electorate of the Varuna Constituency and with the object of directly inducing the electorate to vote for the Congress party candidate, namely the respondent. The consideration was the vote in favour of the respondent as a gratification with the motive and reward,” the petition stated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching