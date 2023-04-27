Daughters, daughter-in-law jump into campaign trail

April 27, 2023

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Braving the scorching heat, the family members of candidates of various political parties, have jumped into the hustings this election season.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s wife Chennamma has already begun campaigning at Shiggaon in Haveri district, former CM and now Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar’s wife Shilpa Shettar is campaigning at Hubli-Dharwad Central Constituency and another former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy sought the support of electorate in Channapatna based on party’s (JD-S) development works in the Constituency so far.

Not to be left behind, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar’s wife Usha Shivakumar too has begun intense campaigning on behalf of her husband in Kanakapura where he (DKS) is battling hard against BJP candidate and Minister R. Ashok.

Here in Mysuru too, Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda’s daughters Annapoorna and Yashoda were seen going on a padayatra in Ramakrishnanagar area this morning seeking votes for the victory of their father.

Former CM Siddharamaiah’s daughter-in-law Smitha Rakesh too went house-to-house at the villages in Thayur GP limits of Varuna Constituency yesterday and today. Smitha was accompanied by hordes of Congress workers who took her around the villages and also introduced her to the electorates.

It is also for the first time that Smitha has hit the campaign trail, the role earlier played by her late husband Rakesh Siddharamaiah effectively which is still remembered by her father-in-law Siddharamaiah and party workers.