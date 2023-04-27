5.3 crore eligible voters for May 10 State polls: Chief Electoral Officer

April 27, 2023

Total – 5,30,85,566, Male – 2,66,82,156, female – 2,63,98,483 and others (sexual minorities)- 4,927

Bengaluru: A total of 5,30,85,566 people have got right to vote in the elections to Legislative Assembly on May 10 in the State. Compared to previous election, 16,04,285 more voters have been enrolled in the voter list this time.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, told media persons yesterday that “Male voters have surpassed female voters in the list, with 2,66,82,156 male voters enrolled against 2,63,98,483 female voters and 4,927 others (sexual minorities).”

Following the declaration of calendar of events related to elections by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Mar. 29, enrolment of names in the voter list was allowed till Apr. 20.

During the period, the applications of all the eligible voters was included in the list and revised, taking the total number of people with voting right to afore mentioned numbers. In all, 11,71,558 young voters will be exercising their franchise for the first time in this election, said Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.

From home

Those who have got voting right include 5,71,281 specially-abled voters and 1,21,592 voters aged above 80 years. The provision has been made to get their finger inked from the comfort of their house from Apr. 29 to May 6. Of the total voters, 80,250 above 80 years voters and 19,279 specially-abled voters have enrolled to avail the facility of voting from home. They will be handed over the ballot to exercise their franchise, with the Polling Staff visiting their house twice between Apr. 29 and May 6. They will be allowed to vote secretly in the presence of agents of political parties. Prior to visit of Polling Staff, the respective voters will be informed about the timing of their visit. If they are not found at home during two visits, they will be not entitled to vote, neither at home nor at the Polling Booth.

A total of 58,545 Polling Stations will be set up including the additional 263 Stations, added Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.