KR candidates interact with media

April 27, 2023

* BJP’s Srivatsa *Congress’ Somashekar *JD-S’ Mallesh

Mysore/Mysuru: The candidates of all the three prominent political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — in the fray for election to Legislative Assembly from Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly Constituency on May 10, have promised to address the long-pending demand of clearing 7 lakh tonnes of waste accumulated in Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram, if elected to the lower house of the State Legislature.

Participating in the media interaction organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning, former MLA and Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar, BJP’s T.S. Srivatsa and JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh came out with the above promise, spelling out their views on finding solutions to clear the mount of waste that has been the key demand of residents of surrounding areas.

Reacting to the questions, Somashekar said, “The issue related to the pile of waste at Sewage Farm remains to be addressed, with the increase in quantity of waste generated from Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar and Ashokapuram. Though from 2013 onwards, the waste collected from households were diverted towards the Waste Treatment Plants at Rayanakere and Kesare to decongest the pressure on Sewage Farm, the sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas failed to come out with solution in the last five years.”

JD(S) candidate Mallesh said, “Though Ramdas had the backing of ‘Triple Engine Government’ (BJP in power at Mysuru City Corporation, State and Centre), the legislator failed to redress the grievances related to waste. Had Ramdas really undertaken any development works in the Constituency, why didn’t the party give him the ticket again to contest the election.”

BJP’s Srivatsa said, “When V. Somanna was Mysuru District Minister, a specific plan had been chalked out to clear the waste. It is a challenging task and will be addressed in a time bound manner on priority, if I am elected to the Assembly.”

That apart, Congress’ Somashekar swore on ‘Lord Manjunathaswamy’ to claim that the Congress party will implement all the guarantees announced for the welfare of the people, if voted to power, only to draw flak from his JD(S) rival Mallesh, who called it wrong to seek votes on religious grounds.

“I will swear on the Constitution that I will provide shelter for all, if I win the election,” said Mallesh taking a jibe at Somashekar.

Somashekar also reiterated the development works implemented during his tenure as a two-time MLA in the past, like connecting Vidyaranyapuram and Kuvempunagar with a new road, rebuilding of Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Memorial Hospital, Melapura 3rd Stage Drinking Water Supply works to name a few, that will ensure his victory.

While JD(S) contender Mallesh promised to make KR a ‘Model Constituency’ if voted to power, Srivatsa said, “There are several serious issues bothering the Constituency, most importantly, the hurdles related to issuing of Khata for properties at K.C. Layout, which needs priority.”

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary M. Subramanya were also present.