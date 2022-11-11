Pay-and-park soon at city centre: Mayor

November 11, 2022

Target areas: D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Dhanvantri Road, Vinoba Road

Mysore/Mysuru: As a measure to ease vehicle parking problems on major commercial and business streets in the heart of the city, Mayor Shivakumar said that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has planned to re-introduce a pay-and-park system on such roads. He was speaking at an interaction meet organised by Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at its office on D. Devaraj Urs Road last evening.

Pointing out that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared on pay-and-park system for vehicles on roads such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Dhanvantri Road and Vinoba Road (Shivarampet), Shivakumar said that the DPR will outline all the details including the methodology, parking hours and rates.

Noting that works on multi-level parking lot in Town Hall premises, which was only used during Dasara, is nearing completion, he said that hundreds of vehicles can be parked in this facility once the project is completed.

Potholed roads

Referring to potholed roads in the city which has been posing a lot of problems for motorists, the Mayor said that the asphalting works of several roads have been taken up in Krishnaraja and Chamaraja Assembly Constituencies out of the Rs. 300 crore grants brought by the MLAs.

The MCC has not been able to take up asphalting and repair works of certain roads like in Bannimantap due to lack of funds, he said adding that potholes filled with mud will be done in all areas as a temporary measure.

Conservation of heritage structures

Replying to a question on the measures taken for conservation of heritage structures, Shivakumar said that the Government has listed 131 heritage structures in the city and a survey of all dilapidated structures will be done.

Pointing out that a report will be prepared on the current structural conditions of the heritage structures, he said that Rs. 100 crore will be sought from the Chief Minister for conservation and rejuvenation.

He further said that the CM will be appealed to announce special grants in the State Budget for repair and rejuvenation works of Vani Vilas and Mandi markets, Big Clock Tower, welcome arches and all such other heritage structures in Mysuru.

Continuing, Shivakumar said that there has been a delay in respect of Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market Building as the uncertainty on whether the two over-century old structures be demolished and be reconstructed or to repair and rejuvenate them has continued.

Pointing that there are grants in respect of these two structures, he said that the issue will be resolved after holding discussions with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Referring to the issue of CR fee concerning trade licence, the Mayor said that the issue would be discussed at the MCC Council meeting, following which a report would be sent to the Government.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Vice-President R. Anand, Secretary A.K. Shivajirao, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present.