Facelift for Mysuru-T. Narasipur, Mysuru-Nanjangud Highways

September 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A comprehensive road improvement project is set to transform Mysuru-T. Narasipur and Mysuru-Nanjangud Highways (131-km National Highway 766 from Kollegal-T. Narasipur-Mysuru-Nanjangud-Gundlupet) at an estimated cost of Rs. 127 cr. MP Pratap Simha announced this initiative, which has secured approval from Central Government.

Speaking to officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with Mayor Shivakumar at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday, Simha underscored the urgency of repairing and resurfacing the Mysuru-Nanjangud stretch ahead of the forthcoming Dasara festival. During Dasara, heavy traffic, including VIP movements, is expected between Mysuru and Nanjangud, necessitating immediate attention to 22-km stretch.

Simha also confirmed that Mysuru-T. Narasipur stretch would undergo repair and resurfacing, with the contract incorporating a 5-year maintenance period by the contractor. To efficiently allocate these funds for road development, officials are urged to demonstrate keen interest and expedite labour-intensive tasks. Objective is to complete the project in time for Dasara festival.

Due to ongoing restoration work, the road will be temporarily closed. Engineers will be required on-site to oversee layout improvements, including repairing reflectors on road dividers, filling ditches and enhancing road separations to boost safety.

Special attention will be devoted to identifying and addressing black spots or accident-prone areas along the route. Additionally, vegetation clearance will be conducted to improve visibility.

Furthermore, the MP disclosed a proposal to convert the Nanjangud-Gundlupet stretch into a four-lane Highway due to heavy traffic. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in the finalisation stage and there is sufficient available land for Highway widening. A notable area of concern is the section near Varuna at Dodda Aladamara, close to the Ring Road Junction in Mysuru, which has been identified as a black spot due to frequent accidents. To tackle this issue, the proposal includes erecting road dividers, particularly in accident-prone zones. This development will contribute significantly to the overall enhancement of the road, according to the MP.