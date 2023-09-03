KRRS stir on Sept. 5 to stop water release; seeks drought declaration

September 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the KRRS will stage a stir in all district centres of the State on Sept. 5 to urge the Government for declaring the State as ‘Drought hit’ and to seek fulfillment of long pending farmer demands.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Nagendra urged the Government to immediately stop release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Asking the State Government to file a review petition before the Supreme Court against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s ruling over water release, he urged the Centre to intervene for finding a long lasting solution to the raging row. “The State Government should petition the SC seeking a water sharing formula during crisis as part of resolving the row”, he said.

Continuing, Nagendra wanted the Government to pay a compensation of Rs. 25,000 per acre as farmers in lieu of non-release of water and suggested that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should promote micro water management as it will largely help in saving our lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

Expressing concern that the Cauvery row might further escalate with rising population in cities and towns, he stressed on the need for finding an amicable solution to the Cauvery row.

KRRS office-bearers Prasanna N. Gowda, P. Marankaiah and Mandakalli Mahesh were present at the press meet.

Picture shows Karnataka Sena Pade activists staging a demonstration in front of Zilla Panchayat Office in city.

Karnataka Sena Pade stages protest

Strongly condemning the State Government’s action of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, activists of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a demonstration in front of the ZP Office here yesterday.

Addressing the protestors, Sena Pade President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda opposed the formation of Cauvery Water Management Authority in the first place. Alleging that the Authority was set up by the Centre due to pressure from Tamil Nadu leaders, he said that the Authority is proving to be a death knell for Karnataka by repeatedly ordering release of water. Urging the Government to scrap the Authority, he maintained that constant release of water will result in a much severe water crisis in the State and the people may find it hard to get even drinking water. All MPs of the State should seek the Centre and the Authority on sending an expert team to study water storage in Karnataka’s Cauvery basin reservoirs before making any order on water release.

Sena Pade office-bearers Shylaja, Junior Bangarappa, Raghu, Neha, Shivalingaiah, Siddaraju and others were present.