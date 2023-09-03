Cauvery protests intensify; JD(S) joins bandwagon

September 3, 2023

Mandya: Strongly condemning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the JD(S) staged a massive protest in the Sugar Town of Mandya on Saturday urging the Government to immediately stop release of water and come to the rescue of Karnataka farmers.

Hundreds of JD(S) workers, who gathered at Mandya’s Silver Jubilee Park, marched in a procession to Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue where the Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti has been staging an indefinite stir for the past several days.

Addressing the massive gathering near the statue, JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and former MLA C.S. Puttaraju lashed out at the State Government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when the KRS Dam is seeing a constant dip in water level due to poor monsoon. Later, the two leaders led a march to Mandya DC Office and submitted a memorandum to DC Dr. Kumara to be forwarded to the Governor. Throughout the march, the protestors raised slogans condemning the State Government for showing disregard to the plight of State farmers and the people.

Addressing the protestors GTD asked the Congress Government to come out of excitement over its pre-poll guarantees and make serious efforts to address the problems of the State farmers who are coping with poor monsoon rains and crop loss. Charging the Government of turning a blind eye to relentless protests by Mandya farmers over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, GTD hit out at the State Government for failing to tackle farmer issues when the State is staring at drought.

Accusing the Congress Government of failing to strongly defend the State before the Cauvery Water Management Authority, he said that the Karnataka Government has also miserably failed in presenting its case before the Supreme Court. “The Government’s failure to convince the SC and Cauvery Water Authority has dealt a big blow to the farmers of Karnataka,” he said.

Former MLA Puttaraju who also addressed the protestors, said that the Cauvery basin had received 51 percent shortfall of rain this year.

Stating that the farmers of Cauvery basin are seeking release of water for growing Paddy, he alleged that Tamil Nadu is asking water for growing two crops at a time when farmers in Karnataka are finding it extremely difficult to get water for even one crop. But the State Government has completely ignored the plight of our farmers while releasing water to Tamil Nadu despite low water level in KRS reservoir, he said and urged the Government to stop release of water to TN immediately. The JD(S) will not remain a silent spectator over the issue and fight for the cause of the farmers, he maintained.

K.R. Pet MLA H.T. Manju, former MLAs D.C. Thammanna, K. Annadani, K. Sureshgowda and Ravindra Srikantaiah, former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, leaders G.B. Shivakumar, B.R. Ramachandra, Ravi , D. Ramesh and others took part in the protest.