By 2047, no place for corruption, casteism, communalism: PM Modi

September 3, 2023

New Delhi: “India will be a developed nation by 2047. Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with a news agency this morning, ahead of the G20 summit in the national capital.

Assuring that the world is changing from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, PM Modi said, “India playing the role of a catalyst. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ can also be guiding principle for the welfare of world.”

Talking about the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister said, “There are many positive impacts from India’s G20 Presidency, some are “very close to my heart”. In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas. India’s G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called third world.”

He stated that the theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is not just slogan but comprehensive philosophy derived from our cultural ethos. “Over 1.5 crore Indians are involved in year-long G20 programmes. Africa is a top priority for us in G20, no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard,” he added.

He further dismissed objections of Pakistan and China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal. He said, “It’s natural to hold meets in every part of country.”

Speaking on the growth prospects in the country, he said, “For long India was seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, and 2 billion skilled hands. Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years.”

Stating that India will be in top three economies of world in near future, Modi said, “The country has jumped five spots in less than decade.” Modi clarified that dialogue and diplomacy were the only ways to resolve different conflicts in different regions.

Aspirational India

