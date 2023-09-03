Thousands write TET-2023, Defence exams

September 3, 2023

5,879 appear for TET, 1,552 for National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services at 39 centres in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Today, the city of Mysuru turned into a bustling hub for various examinations, drawing in a significant number of candidates. Several thousands of aspirants participated in a range of important exams, including the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) – 2023 recruitment exam, National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams.

These exams unfolded across a network of 39 examination centres within the city, comprising 35 centres dedicated to TET Test and four centres for NDA, Naval Academy, and CDS exams.

For the TET, a total of 6,674 candidates had registered, with 5,879 candidates appearing at the 35 designated examination centres, while some were absent. The TET exam took place in a single session from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm, with a team of 98 officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Block Education Officers (BEOs), Superintendents and vigilance personnel, ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates eligible for the Karnataka TET 2023 recruitment exam are those aged between 18 and 35 years, possessing a minimum of 50 percent marks in their last qualifying examination from a recognised board or university.

Additionally, 1,552 candidates participated in the NDA, Naval Academy and CDS exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three sessions throughout the day. These exams occurred at four different centres in Mysuru, namely Maharaja Government PU College on JLB Road, Marimallappa’s PU College on Sita Vilas Road, Maharani Government PU College on N.S. Road, and Government PU College in Vontikoppal.

To oversee the smooth conduct of these exams, one invigilator was assigned for every 12 candidates. Eligibility criteria for these exams vary. For NDA, candidates must fall within the age range of 16.5 to 19.5 years and should have either passed or enrolled in Class 12, meeting a specific set of NDA requirements.

For Naval Academy exams, candidates are required to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the 10+2 pattern of School Education or an equivalent qualification from a State Education Board or University. For CDS, candidates must be aged between 19 and 25 years and hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Furthermore, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, covering a radius of around 200 meters around the examination centres, from 6 am to 6 pm, ensuring the orderly conduct of the exams.