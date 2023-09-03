Greater Mysuru plan stalled for political reasons: Simha

September 3, 2023

Congress has a historical record of neglecting empowerment of Dalits, Muslims, says MP

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Congress and Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of obstructing the BJP and JD(S)’s vision for Greater Mysuru, MP Pratap Simha argued that the Congress party has a historical record of neglecting the empowerment of Dalits and Muslims.

He highlighted that Dalits have been confined to specific Dalit colonies and Muslims to particular neighbourhoods (mohallas), while Congress leaders lead lavish lifestyles in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru.

During a press briefing in Mysuru, Simha disclosed that Greater Mysuru proposal was originally slated for discussion in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council meeting on Thursday, (Aug. 31) before it could receive approval and be forwarded to the Government. However, on the same day, MCC officials and staff were summoned to Bengaluru by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh ostensibly for a discussion on civic matters, leading to the cancellation of the MCC Council Meeting.

Simha expressed strong criticism, stating, “Despite providing Council members with a 7-day notice, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff violated the law and acted as an agent for the Minister, whose primary objective was to suppress any discourse on Greater Mysuru. The Commissioner acted in line with the anti-development stance of the Congress.”

“The ambitious Greater Mysuru plan faced rejection for political reasons. In the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, the people will teach Congress a lesson. BJP has consistently contributed to the city’s scientific development by introducing projects such as the Peripheral Ring Road and the Greater Mysuru City Corporation. However, Congress appears content with keeping its voter base in slums and lacks an understanding of development concepts,” he asserted.

“Greater Mysuru encompasses Yelwal Gram Panchayat, Srirampura Town Panchayat, Siddalingapura, Rammanahalli, Kadakola, Hootagalli, Chamundi Hill, Bogadi and Alanahalli within MCC’s jurisdiction. Although these areas are on the outskirts of the city, they have developed urban characteristics and are closely connected to Mysuru. Incorporating them into the MCC and establishing Greater Mysuru was seen as a strategic move for enhanced planning and development. However, Congress, in its wisdom, undermined this initiative, revealing an anti-development stance,” Simha said.

“While BJP meticulously planned Greater Mysuru to ensure organised development, the Congress exhibits an anti-development stance. The Congress has resisted Greater Mysuru because it lacks significant projects of its own to claim. Whether it’s the Peripheral Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Jal Jeevan Mission, the establishment of a Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant, new hostels and more, all of these have been accomplished by BJP,” he emphasised.

MP Simha also criticised Congress for its choice of discussion topics during the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings, emphasising that significant development issues were neglected while hours were spent on less critical matters. “During this session, the Chief Minister himself chaired the meeting and only minor matters were addressed while important development issues were overlooked,” he added.