VTU launches online UG, PG courses: VC Prof. Vidyashankar

September 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Bela-gavi, that is celebrating its Silver Jubilee year, has launched online Under Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) courses.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar told media persons at its Regional Office at Hanchya-Sathagalli in city on Friday that “It is intended to offer quality education at global level and hence to provide admission to those interested to pursue studies, the online programme is launched.”

Without compromising on the quality of education, the students can look for obtaining technical education from their place of comfort. The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has issued permission to enrol students for three UG courses and 12 PG courses. The VTU also has University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition.

Under Graduate courses are offered in BBA Digital Marketing, BCA Data Science and Data Analysis that can be studied in six semesters for three years, while the PG courses are offered in MBA Digital Marketing, HR, Multimedia, FM and Business Analysis, MCA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Cyber Security and Cloud Computing, that can be studied in four semesters for two years.

PG Diploma in Financial Analytics, Marketing Analytics, HR Analytics, Investment Management, Risk Management, Financial Management, Retail Management, Cyber and Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics and Software Testing Courses can also be studied in four semesters for two years, he added.

Those interested to obtain admission may log on to: https: IIonlinedegree.vtu.ac.in for details related to payment of fee, classes, learning materials and exams. Sept. 30 is the last date.

VTU currently has affiliation of 212 engineering colleges and architecture colleges in the State, including 25 autonomous, 17 Government, 26 architecture and one constituent college. As many as 3 lakh students are being offered 42 UG and 94 PG courses. VTU also enjoys the pride of recognising 923 departments in various engineering colleges as Resource Centres. Besides, 9,000 research scholars are given Ph.D degrees and has provided platform to pursue MSc., in Engineering, he said.