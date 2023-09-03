‘Explain to people why they should vote against me’

September 3, 2023

MP Pratap Simha dares CM Siddharamaiah to show his 40-year contribution to Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress and Chief Minister Siddharamaiah faced scathing criticism from MP Pratap Simha, who accused the party of obstructing BJP and JD(S)’s vision for Greater Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, the MP elaborated on how the Congress appeared to lack a vision for Mysuru, focusing primarily on appeasement politics. Actually, his response was directed at Siddharamaiah’s call to defeat him (Simha) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Siddharamaiah must clarify why he has urged the people to vote against me in the elections. I am just an MP, whereas you hold the position of Chief Minister with a massive mandate. Your appeal, with folded hands, to specific communities to defeat me reflects your dire situation and your true intentions,” charged Simha.

The MP addressed Siddharamaiah, saying, “You need to explain to the people why they should vote against me. Is it because the BJP and I implemented the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway project? Is it because we conceived the Greater Mysuru Project for better administrative efficiency? Is it because we planned a Peripheral Ring Road for Mysuru? Is it because we brought drinking water to most areas in Mysuru from the Kabini and KRS Dams under the Jal Jeevan Mission? Is it because we laid the foundation for a 4-lane Highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar?”

Continuing his pointed critique, Pratap Simha added: “I played a major role in establishing the Passport Seva Kendra in Mysuru and the BJP and I upgraded the Mysuru Ring Road to a National Highway, which is now well-lit. Even you use the Ring Road and the Bengaluru Expressway now. You did not cooperate in upgrading the Mysore Airport when you were the CM earlier, but I secured Rs. 319 crore from CM Basavaraj Bommai,” he emphasised. “Is it a crime that I initiated the process of converting the 23-km road between Mysuru and Nanjangud into a 6-lane Highway? I secured Rs. 49 crore to develop Chamundi Hill under the PRASHAD scheme. I am currently preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to transform the Exhibition Grounds into a year-round venue for shows and entertainment, allocating Rs. 80 crore for this under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. Is this a wrongdoing? We’ve identified 26 acres in Huyilalu for an international cricket stadium in Mysuru and convinced the Karnataka State Cricket Association to invest Rs. 100 crore in it. Is this my fault?”

“Siddharamaiah has enjoyed power for over 40 years. He should provide a list of his contributions to Mysuru. Instead of urging one community to oppose me, Siddharamaiah should make a similar appeal in areas like Kuvempunagar, Siddarthanagar and Saraswathipuram. Siddharamaiah is known for his divisive policies and staunch support for events like Mahisha Dasara and Tipu Jayanthi. It is under his support and blessings that many Hindus have been killed in Karnataka,” concluded Simha.