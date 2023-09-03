Take steps to prevent fish deaths in Lingambudhi Lake: DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra
News

Take steps to prevent fish deaths in Lingambudhi Lake: DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra

September 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Hold consultations with the experts in the Fisheries Department or with professionals and come up with a plan to prevent the death of fishes at Lingambudhi Lake,” instructed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

Chairing a meeting at his Office yesterday regarding mass death of fishes at Lingambudhi Lake, the DC instructed the officials concerned to grow aquatic plants to create a natural environment for fishes besides asking the officials to take steps for D-Stocking and install litter-traps for storm water drains carrying rain water to the Lake. He also instructed the officials to see that the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) around the Lake were maintained properly and take up de-silting and cleaning of Raja Kaluves.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, who too spoke at the meeting, said that polluted water which flowed into the Lake through the Raja Kaluve, which passed through residential layout surrounding the Lake and depleted oxygen level, had led to the mass                                                             death of fishes in the Lake. He further said that dead fishes have been sent to the laboratory in Mangaluru for scientific investigation.

Officials from various Departments were present.

