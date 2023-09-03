Dengue Ratha to create awareness on wheels in district

September 3, 2023

MP Pratap Simha, KR MLA T. S. Srivatsa and DHO flag off the van adorned with huge mosquito model

Mysore/Mysuru: Dengue Ratha, a van with boards on do’s and don’ts to create awareness on dengue fever in the district, was flagged off in city last evening.

A joint initiative of National Health Mission (NHM), District Health and Family Welfare Society, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Office of District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer, Dengue Ratha will travel for about two months, creating awareness in various parts of the district.

A big-size model of a mosquito has been installed on the top of the vehicle to send across a message over how grave the situation would be, if we tend to ignore mosquito. Besides several awareness slogans in Kannada like — Ellara Sahabagitvadondige Dengueannu Solisona (Let’s defeat dengue with coordinated efforts), Solleya Kadita Chikkadu, Aadare Apaya Doddadu (The mosquito bite is small, but the danger is big), Cement Thotti Haagu Drummugalalli Neerannu Varakkeradu Bari Khali Madi Swachchagolisi (Empty and clean the water in drums and cement tanks twice a week) can be seen on the vehicle.

The boards with Information, Education and Communication (IEC) messages in Kannada, have also been fixed around the vehicle. What is dengue? How it spreads? What are the precautions to be taken? and What to do if affected by dengue? These are the few of several such IEC messages, put around the vehicle.

A public address system is also fixed on the vehicle to deliver awareness messages. State Government has sanctioned funds for the programme, being implemented in association with Department of Health and Family Welfare and various other units.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy flagged off ‘Dengue Ratha,’ that went around different parts of city in the day. The local elected representatives in respective areas will flag off awareness programmes at local level, along with the staff of Health and Family Welfare Department and local body Officers and staff. The ratha will stop near schools, colleges and busy junctions, where pamphlets will be distributed to create awareness.

Awareness plays a key role in controlling any epidemic, along with precautions taken by the people which can keep the disease at bay. In view of this, the Department of Health and Family Welfare had brought it to the attention of the Government, the necessity of awareness programmes in urban and rural areas. Now, ‘Dengue Ratha’ has been flagged off. Last year, about 4,500 tests were conducted in the district, while this year, over 4.600 tests have been conducted from January till date and 426 dengue cases have been identified. More tests have been conducted at rural areas, with the target of conducting 10,000 tests by the year end.

If the testing is increased, the chances of identifying more cases are possible. It will also help in timely treatment of the patients and also cure them, stated District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara.

MP, MLA also flag off

Similarly, Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa flagged off the ‘Dengue Ratha’ at Jaladarshini Guest House premises and Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency respectively.

MLA Srivatsa gave a call to the people to give priority to health and ensure that water do not accumulate around the house during rainy season. The Dengue Ratha will go around Krishnaraja Constituency for three days covering circles, market, schools and colleges and busy junctions.

Corporator Sowmya Umesh, Officers of Health and Family Welfare Department, BJP Spokesman M. Mohan, BJP District OBC Unit President Jogi Manju, Pradeep, Kishore, Keerthi, Nishanth, Shivaraj and others were present.