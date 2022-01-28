Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa remembered

January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that unlike many other top Army Officers who preferred to lead their retired life in major cities, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa chose to lead his retired life in his native Kodagu amidst nature’s splendour and beauty.

He was speaking at the 123rd birth anniversary celebrations of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, OBE, jointly organised by Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club, at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle at the junction of JLB Road and Hunsur Road here this morning.

Pointing out that it was not easy for becoming the first Commander of the Indian Army post-Independence, Simha said that Field Marshal Cariappa, along with Gen. K.S. Thimayya should be credited for showing how a country’s borders can be secured by unitedly taking together all the soldiers.

Terming Field Marshal Cariappa as a true ‘Veeraputra’, he said that Cariappa was also a very able leader and brought many laurels for the country.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, in his address, said that today, the entire country is paying tributes to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. Recalling the contribution of Kodavas in defence sector, he said that it is the pride of the nation that Kodava is home to many war heroes.

Former Mayor H.N. Srikantaiah recalled how Metropole Circle was renamed as Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle when he was the city Mayor in 1999 and the current Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra a Corporator then.

Pointing out that as Mayor, he had put forward a proposal to the then Education Minister A.H. Vishwanath to rename the Circle as Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, to which Vishwanath readily agreed, he said that thereafter a resolution was passed at an MCC Council meeting to this effect, following which the Circle was officially named as Field Marshal K.M.Cariappa Circle. He further said that a statue of Cariappa was also proposed at the Circle when he was the Mayor.

To mark the occasion, the statue of the Field Marshal was garlanded and offered floral tributes by the dignitaries.

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and Pramila Bharath, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Mysuru Kodava Samaja President Mechanda M. Shashi Ponnappa, Vice-President Malachira M. Ponnappa, Hon. Secretary Mukkatira B. Jeevan, Joint Secretary Appanderanda Tara Somaiah, Treasurer Machimada P. Nanaiah, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Kuttimada D. Muthappa, Secretary Mechanda S. Bopanna, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club President Nayakanda M. Thimmaiah, Shri Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha President Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah, former Mysuru Kodava Samaja Presidents Mechanda M. Karumbaiah, Poyyettira S. Ganapathy and Ballyamanda M. Nanaiah, Philanthropists Kuttimada D. Cariappa and Pudiyokkada Praveen Chengappa and others were present.

Some facts

1. Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa took over as the First Army Chief on Jan. 15, 1949, so Army Day is celebrated on this day.

2. Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa relinquished his appointment on Jan. 14, 1953, so the Veterans Day is celebrated on this day.

3. City-based VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust (VKET) President Mandetira N. Subramani had urged the District Administration in August 2006, to install a life-size bronze statue of the Field Marshal at Metropole Circle.