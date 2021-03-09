PRASAD Scheme for Chamundi Hill

March 9, 2021

MP meets Tourism Additional DG

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centre has chosen the iconic Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill under its holistic Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) to develop without spoiling its surrounding ecosystem. Rs. 50 crore has been allocated by the Narendra Modi Government but funds have not yet been released.

Taking the issue to high levels, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha met Additional Director General of Tourism Department Rupinder Brar at her office in Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street in New Delhi this morning and apprised the officer about the delay in fund release and also pending works that are to be undertaken at Chamundi Hill.

Listening to the MP’s appeal, the officer assured that she would personally visit Mysuru soon after the ongoing Parliament session ends and initiate the process of the fund release, a communiqué from the MP’s office said this morning.

PRASAD is a fully Central Government-funded scheme where Rs.100 crore will be granted towards development of temples. It may be recalled here that in 2019, soon after the announcement of the PRASAD Scheme fund allocation, the State Government had initiated the process of identifying the projects to be taken up and among them was a museum-cum-information centre (Integrated Interpretation and Command Centre) at the foot of Chamundi Hill. But the project has not yet taken off.