Dog breeder gifts Belgian Malinois puppy to City Police Dog Squad

March 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To help Police in crime detection, B.C. Pramod of Mysuru, has gifted a Belgian Malinois puppy to the Dog Squad unit of Mysuru City Police.

The two-month old pup, with utmost agility and super talent, was formally handed over to City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta yesterday.

Pramod, who runs a training centre, ‘D-K9 Working Dogs’ near Salundi on H.D. Kote Road in the taluk, told SOM, “I have gifted this pup to Mysuru City Police to check crime and for investigation of crimes. This breed of dog is used in Army and Para-Military forces as this dog breed is very sharp, active, loyal and obedient. It can be trained in detection of explosives, narcotics, personal protection and behaviour. In VVIP security, instead of keeping gunmen or bouncers, this dog can be kept as it does the role of a trained commander such as pouncing on opponents. It is very useful while transporting heavy amount of cash or jewellery.”

He further said, the dog is so strong that it can take on five persons at one time and fight ferociously with enemies. It is a champion in jumping and follows every instruction of its owner, he said and added that the dog will be ready for action within one year of training and once trained for the Police Department, it will be very useful in crime prevention and detection.

Dr. Chandragupta thanked Pramod for gifting the dog to Mysuru City Police Dog Squad. City Armed Reserve (CAR) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaraj, Dog Squad Inspector K.M. Murthy, Sub-Inspector Suresh, Trainer G. Manju and others were present.

Bengaluru Police have two such dogs and Mysuru Police have received one. Except these two cities, no other city in the State has Belgian Malinois breed.

Known for their super agility, sharp mind and spectacular endurance and aggression, the Belgian Malinois dog breed is a favourite of special forces and enforcement agencies across the world. This breed played an important role in the Osama Bin Laden raid of 2011 and had even chased down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi through a dark and dangerous tunnel in Idlib, Syria, in 2019.

Unlike German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois are ideal for parachuting and fast-roping out of aircraft because of their smaller frame. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was the first to introduce them in anti-naxal operations. Other Central Armed Police Forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Security Guards (NSG) have since added these canines to their ranks. The NSG had even showcased its Belgian Malinois at the Republic Day parade.