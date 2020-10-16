Dasara: City traffic diverted

October 16, 2020

From Oct. 17 to 26 between 4 pm and 9.30 pm Ban on parking; Major roads made one-way

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, following a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has restricted movement of all types of vehicles (except vehicles of VIPs and VVIPs) on major city roads by creating one-ways and has also banned parking of vehicles on certain roads from Oct. 17 to 26 between 4 pm and 9.30 pm in city.

One-way Roads

1. Roads around Mysore Palace — Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle)-Wrestling Arena Junction- B.N. Road-Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle)- Albert Victor Road-New Sayyaji Rao Road-Basaveshwara Circle-Chamaraja Double Road to Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle.

Vehicles are allowed to move in the anti-clock wise direction, by keeping Mysore Palace in the Centre. Movement of vehicles in the clock wise direction (except from Basaveshwara Circle towards East till Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle) is banned.

2. New Sayyaji Rao Road from KR Circle to Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle — Vehicles moving from KR Circle via Sayyaji Rao Road should pass through Bata junction-Visveswaraya Circle (Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle)- continue on New Sayyaji Rao Road, take a right turn at Yellamamba Temple, continue on Kabir Road-Shree Talkies junction- Mandi Police Station junction to reach Ashoka Road-Mahaveer Circle and Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle.

Vehicles can move in the clock wise direction by keeping the area around the above roads as the centre.

Movement of all vehicles on Kabir Road from Ashoka Road towards New Sayyaji Rao Road is banned.

Also vehicular traffic from Ashoka Road towards New Sayyaji Road is allowed via Akbar Road-Ragi Mandi junction up to Mandi Market junction and motorists from Mandi Market junction via Akbar Road to Ashoka Road is banned.

3. Nehru Circle to B.N. Road Junction — Movement of vehicles from West to East is allowed; East to West no entry.

4. Chamaraja Double Road junction to Banumaiah Chowk — Movement of vehicles from South to North direction is allowed. Vehicular traffic from North to South is banned.

5. N. Madhurao Circle on Tyagaraja Road to Chamaraja Double Road Junction — Vehicular movement is allowed from South to North direction and movement of all types of vehicles from North to South is banned.

Parking banned from 4 pm to 9.30 pm

Parking of all types of vehicles is banned on all roads around Mysore Palace including Town Hall, Doddakere Maidan, Palace Gates and other places, on Sayyaji Rao Road from K.R. Circle to Basaveshwara Circle, B. Rachaiah Circle to B.N. Road junction, Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle) to Jayachamaraja Circle (Hardinge Circle), on Ashoka Road from Nehru Circle to Mahaveer Circle (Town Hall), from Mahaveer Circle to Jayachamaraja Circle and also on open places in front of Palace Balarama Gate, Dr. Rajkumar Circle to T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle, B.N. Road junction (Tank Bund Road in front of Dasara Expo Grounds) to Shalivahana Road (Mysuru Zoo Road) junction, Shalivahana Road junction on Hosa Beedhi 5th Cross in Ittigegud till the East Gate of Dasara Expo Grounds, Vani Vilas Road junction on Manasara Road till Lokaranjan Mahal Road, B.N.Road junction on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Chatrimara) towards East till Channaiah Circle and from the South Gate junction of Government Guest House towards South till Jayachamaraja Circle.